MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said the health of Nawaz Sharif was not good and the government would not create any hurdle in his treatment in abroad.

"We pray for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and return into politics", he expressed these views while talking to the media in a procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He said, if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had any reservation on Asif Ali Zardari's health, then he should present medical reports and the incumbent government would also review the reports.

Qureshi said that Pakistan opened Kartarpur Corridor and gave the message of good gesture at international level.

He condemned the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Babri Masjid and stated that minorities were being suppressed in India.

He said that Modi should lift curfew in Occupied Kashmir and stop human rights violation. The present India was not India of Gandhi and Nehru but it was India of RSS.

Qureshi congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). He urged the participants of the procession to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the success in the world and hereafter.