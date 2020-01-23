UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not To Defend Any Corrupt Element: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:45 PM

Govt not to defend any corrupt element: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country and it would not defend any corrupt element

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country and it would not defend any corrupt element.

"The report of Transparency International on corruption in Pakistan is doubtful and not single leader of PTI is mentioned in it," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government had taken votes during the general election 2018 on slogan of accountability process against plunderers. Both the governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, he added.

He said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes and all national institutions were in deficit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf 2018 Muslim All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.