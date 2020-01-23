Govt not to defend any corrupt element: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country and it would not defend any corrupt element

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country and it would not defend any corrupt element.

"The report of Transparency International on corruption in Pakistan is doubtful and not single leader of PTI is mentioned in it," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government had taken votes during the general election 2018 on slogan of accountability process against plunderers. Both the governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, he added.

He said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes and all national institutions were in deficit.