Govt not to end by rallies: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Wednesday said the impression that the government would be ended by PDM's rallies was completely wrong.

Talking to media men at a local hotel, he said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was sincerely serving the people. The government would successfully complete five years, he added.

Raja Basharat said the country's development could not be digested by the opposition so that it wanted to push the country into era of destruction.

He urged the opposition leaders that they should respect the decision of the Islamabad High Court as the Corona epidemic was spreading rapidly around the world.

He advised the opposition to hold as many meetings as they like when the threat of Covid-19 was averted, but act wisely in the current situation and do not spread the Corona pandemic across the country.