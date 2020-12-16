UrduPoint.com
Govt. Not To Give NRO To Looters: Ali Amin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Govt. not to give NRO to looters: Ali Amin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to those who looted the nation exchequer.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of a private firm here, he said the incumbent government has exposed real face of opposition parties who were trying to get relief from cases against them.

The Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Pakistan was achieving political and economic milestones through improving economic indicators, ensuring good governance and promoting soft image of the country internationally.

He said, top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was to eradicate menace of corruption and to recover looted national exchequer.

Ali Amin said, the Prime Minister was effectively highlighting atrocities being committed by Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at every international forum and unveiling real picture of human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The minister urged the international community to come forward and play their rolefor resolving long-standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

The Minister also congratulated the Chief Executive Officer Global Fabs, Salman Naeem and his team and hoped that they would bring innovation in construction sector.

