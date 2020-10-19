Govt not to give NRO to national wealth looters: Faisal

Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said the government would not give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or compromise with the political leaders allegedly involved in corruption and money-laundering cases at any cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said the government would not give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or compromise with the political leaders allegedly involved in corruption and money-laundering cases at any cost.

Speaking in upper house of the parliament, he said the opposition parties were trying to pressurize the government for getting NRO by holding public gatherings.

"They have looted public money and should be accountable. Through these public gatherings, they just want to build pressure on the incumbent government to halt the ongoing accountability process against them but they are making futile efforts," he added.

He said they were not well-wishers of the public and all doing so to get a relief from the corruption and money-laundering cases.

He said all corrupt political leaders were united against the transparent system in a bid to carry on their corruption.

Senator Faisal Javed said from 2008 to 2018, they got loan four times higher then the past tenures.

He added, "As per law of the land, all these corrupt elements should be behind the bars." He made it clear that the present government was fully committed to take strict action against all corrupt elements without taking any political pressure of these agitations.

Commenting on public gathering in Karachi by opposition parties, he said it was 'weekend show' as people from surrounding areas visited Karachi to spend their weekly holidays.

He added the participation of Karachiites was not even five percent as the locals fully rejected these corrupt elements.

He strongly condemned the violation of sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in Karachi and added that all those involved in this unethical practice should seek apology from the nation over this sad incident.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a true democratic party with 22 years track record of political struggle while all other political parties used undemocratic means to get powers.