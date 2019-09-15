UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Give NRO To Political Parties : Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Govt not to give NRO to political parties : Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not give National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to political parties in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that Pakistan Muslims League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif was making contacts with some elements for deal with government.

Pakistan was in safe hand, he said adding that the government had put the country on road towards stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on reshuffling, Sheikh Rashid said that there could be some changes in the cabinet in the next month.

To a question, he said next three month, would be very important for political situation of the country.

He said India had trapped itself by abolishing Article 370, for removing the actual status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). He added that human rights violations in IoK were being discussed at international levels.

To another question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was running the affairs of the provincial government efficiently.

About the current situation in Afghanistan, he said it was worsening day by day.

