Govt Not To Increase Lockdown More: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Govt not to increase lockdown more: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the third wave of COVID-19 was too lethal and spreading fastly in the country so everyone should have to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) with complete manner to combat the virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the ratio of spreading the new wave of coronavirus was to high.

The minister said the government was not going to increase lockdown more and no need of imposing more restrictions in that regard.

He said the government was going to import more six ton oxygen and five 5,000 cylinder to meet demand of the hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Asad Umar said 140,000 people were vaccinated last day and the government wanted to increase the numbers for vaccination to 300,000 people per day.

Replying to a question, he said there was no need to make anti-body test, adding after vaccination 75 per cent prospects to effect from coronavirus was reduced.

He said provincial leadership worked hard for implementation of SOPs against the deadly virus.

To another query, he said National Command and Control Center (NCOC) had issued notification regarding restrictions about gatherings on April, 13.

He said almost 100 million people would be vaccinated in Pakistan, adding it was duty of the government to protect the lives of the people.

