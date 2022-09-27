Govt not to increase medicine prices: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel Tuesday informed the Senate that the government, keeping in view suffering of the people, would not hike the prices of medicine.

Responding to a question, during question hours, he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had increased the prices and thrown medicines out of the reach of common people.

Responding to a question he said, the Liver Transplant Section of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore was non- functional for the last three years.

However, the Liver Transplant Unit was established in 2011 and it has delivered 200 Living Donor Liver Transplants (LDLT) with the first Cadaveric Liver Transplant in the history of Pakistan and more than 2,300 Liver, Pancreas Cancer, Benign and Trauma Surgeries.

At present, Liver Transplant / HPB Unit at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore is performing the Liver, Pancreas Cancer, Benign and Trauma Surgeries.

Furthermore, the Hospital has been registered with Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) and soon Liver Transplant will start with the inclusion of requisite Human Resource in the department.

This unit has issued related to Human Resource, otherwise Infrastructure and logistic wise it is very well equipped. As per FMTI Act 2021, the requisite staff will be appointed through board of Governors (BoG), SZPGMI, Lahore.