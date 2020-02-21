Govt. not to increase prices of electricity, gas; crackdown on profiteers soon: Pervaiz Khattak

Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak Friday said the Government would not increase the prices of electricity and gas and very soon a crackdown would be launched on profiteers and hoarders

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak Friday said the Government would not increase the prices of electricity and gas and very soon a crackdown would be launched on profiteers and hoarders.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating sui gas provision scheme in Garhi Momin, district Nowshera, he said that crackdown would be launched on profiteers and hoarders to control price hike and shortage of daily use edible items.

He said that policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan had strengthened the national economy and country was now progressing.

He said that image of Pakistan had been improved under the leadership of the prime minister and restoration of peace had resulted in increasing foreign investment in the country.

He said that the government would take result oriented steps to address basic problems of masses.

Pervaiz Khattak also advised the opposition to forward its proposals and the government would always welcome their suggestions. He said ill planning of previous government was the main reason for the country's financial problems.

Recalling achievements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated Ehsas Program of 192 billion rupees that would ameliorate socio-economic conditions of poor people.

He said that Kifalat Aamdan and undergraduate scholarship programs would be initiated in KP and Sehat Card would be provided to each and every family till June 2020.

Defense Minister said that no one would be given NRO while the proposals given by the opposition relating to legislation would be duly considered.

He said that PTI working for the welfare of people abiding by principles of transparency and merit.