UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not To Leave People Of Karachi Alone In Difficult Situation: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Govt not to leave people of Karachi alone in difficult situation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in difficult situation and will take all possible measures for the resolution of the hardships faced by them.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present in the meeting.

Governor Sindh briefed the prime minister in detail about the situation created in the wake of recent rains in Karachi.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed review-report about the situation of rainwater Nullahs in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Technology Governor All Government Rains

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.