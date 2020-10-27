UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Let Internal, External Enemies To Harm Pakistan: Shibli

Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Govt not to let internal, external enemies to harm Pakistan: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the government would not let both internal and external enemies to harm Pakistan.

He strongly condemned the blast at a seminary in Peshawar killing many and injuring over a hundred people. The enemies were trying to create instability in the country through such acts, but their nefarious designs would be foiled with the help of Pakistan Army and other security forces, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said terrorists had no religion and their sole purpose was to ruin the country's peace by killing innocent people.

All religions taught love, affection, peace, tolerance, brotherhood and respect for humanity, but the terrorists expressed total disregard for such values just for their nefarious designs, he added.

The whole Pakistani nation, he said, stood by their armed forces to weed out the menace of terrorism and rendered sacrifices along with them for the purpose.

Shibli Faraz said the country's enemies were hatching conspiracies against the incumbent government and the opposition parties' so-called protest movement was part of their designs.

The opposition parties should better support the state institutions as their negative narrative was harming the national solidarity, besides adversely affecting the economy, he added.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had gathered under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement, but their anti-government campaign would fail as they had already been rejected by the people.

A responsible government, he said, always raised public issues and criticised the government policies at the forum of Parliament and not on the roads.

The opposition leaders through their negative statements were harming the democracy, causing instability and creating chaos in the country, he added.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said today the whole nation was observing the Kashmir Black Day to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate its unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

He said it was Prime minister Imran Khan who had internationalised the Kashmir issue by highlighting it at world forums.

He urged the international community to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

To another query, the minister said the government would utilize all legal formalities to bring Nawaz Sharif back from London.

