Govt Not To Make Any Compromise On Accountability: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not make any compromise on across the board accountability against plunderers.

The bigwigs of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working efficiently for the development and betterment of the country as his government had launched number of welfare programmes in that regard.

The minister said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans, but the incumbent government, despite of COVID-19 and locust challenges, had improved the national economy.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government had launched power projects to provide cheap electricity to the consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

