Govt not to pardon the corrupt: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday expressed the resolve that the government would not pardon those committing corruption

Talking to the media after addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremonies here at Governor's House and on Multan Road, he said the courts had granted bails to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and others. The government had always honoured the courts' decisions in past and would do same in future.

Sarwar said the government was sticking to its stand of accountability in the country, adding, the institutions including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were working independently.

The governor said that conflict among institutions was not in the national interest in any way, adding, the PTI government believed in strengthening of the institutions.

He said that zero tolerance against corruption was indispensable for a brighter future of the country and there was no wheeling and dealing with anyone.

If Pakistan had to advance further, corruption would have to be rooted out as country's development and prosperity was impossible without it.

Minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying all basic and human rights, he mentioned.

To a question, he observed that it had become very difficult for Narendra Modi government to control the current situation in India. Therefore it could resort to any sort of aggression against Pakistan in an attempt to divert attention from its internal affairs, he said and added that it would be reciprocated in a befitting way as it was retaliated in February this year.

Christmas cake cutting ceremonies were also attended by Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam, MPA Mahindar Pal Singh, PTI Labour Wing's Rana Sami Ullah, Robins Aziz, Ayesha Bhutta, Owais Younis, Kamran and others.