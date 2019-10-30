Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai has said that provincial government will not prevent anyone from taking part in Maulana's march

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai has said that provincial government will not prevent anyone from taking part in Maulana's march.

In a brief media statement here on Wednesday, Shaukat Yusafzai further said that Maulana can bring people for his march from wherever he wanted adding the provincial government would give him a free hand.

The Minister was of the view that Maulana's march will fail to gather the required strength of people despite people from all opposition parties were participating in this march.

He said if Maulana Fazlur Rehman has any reservation with regard to last general elections, he can move the court.

Meanwhile, Advisor on education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash has said that no educational institution will be closed during the JUI's march.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's educational institutions will remain open as security institutions were there to provide security cover to the people.

He said the government has allowed JUI to hold its march and we will not continue our routine business.