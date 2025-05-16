Open Menu

Govt. Not To Procure Wheat This Year, PASSCO Being Wound Up: NA Informed

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Govt. not to procure wheat this year, PASSCO being wound up: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly on Friday that the government will not be purchasing wheat during the current year.

Responding to questions during the question hour, he said that although the government will not procure wheat, farmers who are able to store their produce in their own warehouses will be compensated.

The minister said that wheat is currently performing well in the open market, which is benefiting farmers and improving their income. He added that there are no restrictions on the movement or transport of wheat across the country.

He said the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) is not involved in wheat procurement this year, and its continued operation is no longer considered viable. As a result, the government has decided to close down PASSCO.

A consultant has been appointed to assess the value of PASSCO’s assets, which will be sold off in a transparent manner.

The government has hired TAGM & Co to handle the evaluation and develop a winding-up plan within three months. The firm will assess the total value of PASSCO’s assets, including offices and warehouses.

Dr. Fazal said the decision follows the Prime Minister's directive to the Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to finalize a proposal for PASSCO’s closure. The directive also includes finding an alternative mechanism to maintain strategic wheat reserves, potentially through private sector involvement in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

He assured that the disposal of PASSCO's assets will be carried out according to existing rules and policies, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan