Govt Not To Remove Maryam Nawaz's Name From ECL: Faisal Vowda

Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:28 PM

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from the exit control list (ECL).

The lame excuses being presented by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for removing the name of Maryam from ECL are outdated and she had better to opt for other options, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Expressing apprehensions over the medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the government had not received any report regrading his health from London.

He accused Sharif family to proceed abroad one day leaving the party affairs over other party leaders.

In reply to a question, he said the government will not grant permission to Maryam Nawaz to go abroad. However, he said if courts allowed her, we could not do anything.

