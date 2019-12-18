(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said the government would not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL) as everyone was equal before the law

Talking to ptv, he said the opposition parties were trying to protect their corrupt leadership but the government would not compromise on accountability.

He said the opposition must play a constructive role for running the Parliament affairs smoothly.

The senator said the prisoners who were facing illness in different jails should submit appeals before the courts for bail on health grounds.

Replying to a question, he said the country was moving forward under the dynamic and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had all the capabilities to up lift the country.

Pakistan's economy condition was much better as compared to past as international financial institutions were lauding the prudent economic policies of the government, he added.

He said the government had reduced current and trade deficits, created pleasant environment for investment and bridging gap between imports and exports, adding the government was also making efforts to control the inflation.

Replying to another question, he said legislation about the extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was a matter of national interest so all political parties should support the government in this regard.

Faisal Javed expressed hope that this issue would be resolved through an act of the Parliament.