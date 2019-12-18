UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not To Remove Maryam Nawaz's Name From ECL: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:02 PM

Govt not to remove Maryam Nawaz's name from ECL: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said the government would not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL) as everyone was equal before the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said the government would not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL) as everyone was equal before the law.

Talking to ptv, he said the opposition parties were trying to protect their corrupt leadership but the government would not compromise on accountability.

He said the opposition must play a constructive role for running the Parliament affairs smoothly.

The senator said the prisoners who were facing illness in different jails should submit appeals before the courts for bail on health grounds.

Replying to a question, he said the country was moving forward under the dynamic and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had all the capabilities to up lift the country.

Pakistan's economy condition was much better as compared to past as international financial institutions were lauding the prudent economic policies of the government, he added.

He said the government had reduced current and trade deficits, created pleasant environment for investment and bridging gap between imports and exports, adding the government was also making efforts to control the inflation.

Replying to another question, he said legislation about the extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was a matter of national interest so all political parties should support the government in this regard.

Faisal Javed expressed hope that this issue would be resolved through an act of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Exports Exit Control List Parliament All From Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

48 minutes ago

Arabic language lessons launched on Madrasa platfo ..

48 minutes ago

Empower sets clear vision to keep up with urban gr ..

48 minutes ago

Canada police probe alleged child abuse by video g ..

27 seconds ago

Karachi's National Stadium ready to welcome back T ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.