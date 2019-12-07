Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Saturday said the government would not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) and would fully implement the court's decision regarding Maryam Nawaz

In fact that the PTI government had always respected the verdicts of the court and also struggled for independence of judiciary in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The senator said the incumbent government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad after grating bail by the court on humanitarian grounds.

The convict persons had gone to the foreign country for medical treatment in the past but they had not come back to Pakistan, he observed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering by recovering the national exchequer from the plunderers and the amount would be utilized for development of the country.

He said the PTI government was effectively working to bring political and economical stability and it would complete its constitutional tenure.