UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not To Remove Maryam's Name From ECL: Senator

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Govt not to remove Maryam's name from ECL: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said the government would not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) and would fully implement the court's decision regarding Maryam Nawaz.

In fact that the PTI government had always respected the verdicts of the court and also struggled for independence of judiciary in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The senator said the incumbent government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad after grating bail by the court on humanitarian grounds.

The convict persons had gone to the foreign country for medical treatment in the past but they had not come back to Pakistan, he observed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering by recovering the national exchequer from the plunderers and the amount would be utilized for development of the country.

He said the PTI government was effectively working to bring political and economical stability and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

778/

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exit Control List Independence Money From Government Court

Recent Stories

NCEMA, Aramco discuss cooperation in risk mitigati ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, US joint military exercise commences

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

1 hour ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

2 hours ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.