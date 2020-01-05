Govt not to remove name of Maryam Nawaz from ECL: Zulfi Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Sunday said the government would not remove Maryam Nawaz name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to a private news channel, he said if Maryam would get permission from the court then the government would file a review petition against the verdict.

He said that there was no need of Maryam to travel abroad as two sons of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were already there to lookafter him.

He said if Nawaz Sharif did not return, the government would declare him absconder and contact UK authorities in that regard.

Zulfi Bukhari said the opposition wanted to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as many corruption cases were underway against its leadership.

However, the government wanted to remove shortcomings and flaws in the NAB laws instead of closing the institution, he added.

Zulfi Bukhari said the country had moved on right track under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, due to untiring efforts of the PM and his economic team the national economy was improving gradually.

He said the government had facilitated business community and promoted ease of doing business.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan wanted and trying to save middle East from any conflict or war.

The SAPM said as many as 12 lac Pakistanis would be sent abroad during this year for employment, adding, the people were traveling to Japan, Romania and Qatar for employment.