Govt. Not To Renew Nawaz's Passport, PML-N Leader May Apply For ETD After Passport Expiry On Tuesday Night: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Govt. not to renew Nawaz's passport, PML-N leader may apply for ETD after passport expiry on Tuesday night: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday formally announced that the passport of PML-N's absconder leader Nawaz Sharif would expire at 12 p.m. on February 16, following which the government could issue an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) on his request for travel to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday formally announced that the passport of PML-N's absconder leader Nawaz Sharif would expire at 12 p.m. on February 16, following which the government could issue an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) on his request for travel to Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference here, he said as per the legal obligations, the passport of those who were on the Exit Control List (ECL) could not be renewed.

"Today the passport of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be expired. From August 20, 2018, Names of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Marryum Nawaz are on the ECL on the request of NAB.

The cabinet had also included the name of Marryum on ECL, the passport of a person whose names in the ECL cannot be renewed," he added.

However, the minister said if Muhammad Nawaz wanted to travel to Pakistan, he could be issued an Emergency Travel Document within 72 hours but Nawaz Sharif had not made any such request so far.

The passport of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will expire on midnight of February 16, who had flown to London on November 19, 2019 on the medical ground. The government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment ' in the light of the LHC order .

