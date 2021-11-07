UrduPoint.com

Govt Not To Spare Hoarders And Profiteers: Hassan Khawar

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

Govt not to spare hoarders and profiteers: Hassan Khawar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hassan Khawar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take action against those involved in sugar hoarding and profiteering.

The government was also taking steps to eliminate the role of brokers and sugar dealers, those who create artificial shortage in the market just to gain personal interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was fully aware of problems which people were facing and due to hoarding the essential edible items gets in its price hike.

To avoid sugar crisis in the country he said the Punjab government took prompt steps and imported sugar which was available in the market at controlled rate, adding that a mechanism was being set up to overcome the shortage and strict action would be taken against those involved in hoarding and profiteers.

He criticized the Sindh government that has been in power for the last 13 years, but they were not ready to take responsibility and doing politics on sugar crisis.

