Govt not to spare land mafia: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that the government would take all legal actions against the land grabbers to retrieve the state land and mafias would not be spared at any cost.

Talking to a Private news channel, she r government had recovered billion of rupees from land grabbers, which belonged to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She said the PML-N government had badly damaged agriculture-based economy of Punjab in order to make it as an industrial province and as a result now it was neither agricultural nor industrial.

She said that the government of PTI was busy in promoting agriculture and industry areas apart from setting up new special economic zones.

While further criticizing the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she said the purpose of their protests was just to defend their looted money and get NROs, adding, the current situation of PDM was worsening.

She said the 11-party alliance made "tall claims about the long march and resignations, but all of that was buried in the ground.