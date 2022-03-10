UrduPoint.com

Govt Not To Spare 'thieves' Who Plundered National Wealth: Faisal Javed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 10, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Govt not to spare 'thieves' who plundered national wealth: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the government would not spare the corrupt politicians who had plundered the national kitty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the government would not spare the corrupt politicians who had plundered the national kitty.

Today Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari carried out personal attacks and made y cheap and false allegations, he tweeted.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information saidthat these corrupt people destroyed the country and built personal properties abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret du ..

Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret due to career

7 minutes ago
 PITB Showcases key ICT Initiatives at National Ind ..

PITB Showcases key ICT Initiatives at National Industrial Exhibition 2022

34 minutes ago
 African countries conduct over 100 mln COVID-19 te ..

African countries conduct over 100 mln COVID-19 tests: Africa CDC

43 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 5.94 per unit increase in power ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 5.94 per unit increase in power tariff

43 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower 10th Mar, 2022

Sugar futures close lower 10th Mar, 2022

55 minutes ago
 Enhanced leadership conversation for climate actio ..

Enhanced leadership conversation for climate action need of hour: SAPM Malik Ami ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>