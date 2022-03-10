Govt not to spare 'thieves' who plundered national wealth: Faisal Javed

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the government would not spare the corrupt politicians who had plundered the national kitty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the government would not spare the corrupt politicians who had plundered the national kitty.

Today Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari carried out personal attacks and made y cheap and false allegations, he tweeted.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information saidthat these corrupt people destroyed the country and built personal properties abroad.