Govt Not To Stay In Peace Until Complete Rehabilitation Of Flood Affected People; Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Govt not to stay in peace until complete rehabilitation of flood affected people; Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said that the government will not stay in peace until complete rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister said that the flood affected people belonging to Balochistan can immediately contact him on his personal number 03003844271 in case of emergency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has nominated Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch as a member of one of the committees formed to help the flood affected people.

The federal minister has been nominated as a member of Balochistan Committee.

According to the notification, the member committees will ensure communication between the public and the administration.

The members of the committees will monitor the relief operation which is going on under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and federal agencies.

The member committees will ensure the supply of food, medicines and other necessary facilities to the victims.

