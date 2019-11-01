Govt not to succumb to any pressure; JUIF protest aims to protect corrupts: Info minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for information, Shaukat Yousahzai Friday said that Jammiat Ulma e Islam (JUI-F) protest was directionless march and Maulana was colluding with those who have gobbled up billion of rupees of public money by deceiving people

Addressing a press conference here, he said that government would not bow to the unlawful demands of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that out-of-parliament Maulana was misleading people only to fulfill his own interest.

He said government would not be pressurized by the threats of Maulana nor the prime minister would resign.

Shaukat said that government would abide by the agreement reached with the leadership of JUI-F and added that those who would violate the agreement be dealt strictly.

He said that Maulana was inciting JUI-F workers against government as he was afraid of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that it was strange that Maulana who lost election in his own constituency was demanding resignation of the government.

He also criticized ANP saying that the party who ruled KP province only managed to get single seat in national assembly maintaining that it was astonishing they were also in collusion with Maulana in Azadi March to pressurize government.

The KP Info minister also praised people of the province over rejecting Maulana's march and said they have acted upon their conscience.

He advised JUI-F Chief to consider other options and said that policy adopted by him would negatively affect the ongoing democratic system.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan projected the Kashmir issue on the world forum in an exemplary way but the Azadi March of JUI-F had jeopardized the efforts of PTI government to resolve the dispute.

He said that Maulana should inform public about his accomplishments as a Chairman of Kashmir Committee.

Shaukat said that Maulana was making hue and cry over rigging in elections but had not once mentioned that where rigging was reported. He said that government was ready to open Constituencies if anyone had a doubt on elections.

Regarding Tezgam train tragedy, the Information minister said the prime minister has ordered a probe into the incident to identify the responsible. He also informed the media that negotiations are underway with doctors and all the matters would be resolved very soon.