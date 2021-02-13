UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Surrender Against Any Pressure: Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:56 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday said the government would never surrender against any pressure and those who were trying to derail it through so-called long march would be failed

Talking to media persons here, he said it was need of hour that opposition should take part in productive steps instead of creating mess in the society just to follow its vested interest.

He ruled out opposition objection with regard to holding Senate election through open ballot. He said the former mode of balloting would fan 'politics of conspiracy' only, which could not be allowed anymore in the country.

Qureshi said, PTI's government believed in transparency and would unleash every effort to promote it among public institutions.

He made it clear that parties included in Pakistan Democratic Movement would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

