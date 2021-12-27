Govt not to take any step harming education system: Senate assured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday assured the Senate that the government would not take any step that could harm the country's education system.

Winding up the debate on a motion moved by Kamran Murtaza and Mushtaq Ahmed to discuss the issue of placement of educational institutions situated in Islamabad Capital Territory under administrative control of Municipal Corporation Islamabad, he said education of children was an important issue for the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a staunch supporter of education which was reflective from the fact that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had focused on heath and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for better of people.

The minister said issue of educational institutes of Islamabad Capital Territory was being discussed in the Standing Committees of National Assembly and the Senate.

Ali Muhammad said teachers had started performing their duties and negotiations were going on with them to remove their concerns.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Senator Kamran Murtaza said it was not only the issue of 250,000 children but also the matter of 14,000 employees associated with the education sector.

Participating in the debate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said under the Presidential Ordinance, the Federal educational institutions were subordinated to the Municipal Corporation.

Leader of the House in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem said the local government system had an important role in national development and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to introduce a vibrant Local Government system.

"We have transferred the powers to the local governments as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Senator Faisal Javed said credit for a strong local government system went to Prime Minister Imran Khan who transferred power at grass roots level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the incumbent government was believed in empowering the masses of the country.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Ata-ur-Rehman also spoke on the motion.