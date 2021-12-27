UrduPoint.com

Govt Not To Take Any Step Harming Education System: Senate Assured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Govt not to take any step harming education system: Senate assured

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday assured the Senate that the government would not take any step that could harm the country's education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday assured the Senate that the government would not take any step that could harm the country's education system.

Winding up the debate on a motion moved by Kamran Murtaza and Mushtaq Ahmed to discuss the issue of placement of educational institutions situated in Islamabad Capital Territory under administrative control of Municipal Corporation Islamabad, he said education of children was an important issue for the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a staunch supporter of education which was reflective from the fact that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had focused on heath and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for better of people.

The minister said issue of educational institutes of Islamabad Capital Territory was being discussed in the Standing Committees of National Assembly and the Senate.

Ali Muhammad said teachers had started performing their duties and negotiations were going on with them to remove their concerns.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Senator Kamran Murtaza said it was not only the issue of 250,000 children but also the matter of 14,000 employees associated with the education sector.

Participating in the debate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said under the Presidential Ordinance, the Federal educational institutions were subordinated to the Municipal Corporation.

Leader of the House in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem said the local government system had an important role in national development and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to introduce a vibrant Local Government system.

"We have transferred the powers to the local governments as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Senator Faisal Javed said credit for a strong local government system went to Prime Minister Imran Khan who transferred power at grass roots level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the incumbent government was believed in empowering the masses of the country.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Ata-ur-Rehman also spoke on the motion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Irfan Siddiqui From Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong strategic relationship with U ..

30 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve law & order situation ..

Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Kohlu: DC

49 seconds ago
 President approves conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat ..

President approves conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Adnan Malik

50 seconds ago
 Benazir was unique as her name: MNA Iftikhar

Benazir was unique as her name: MNA Iftikhar

52 seconds ago
 FM Qureshi stresses upon envoys to implement geo-e ..

FM Qureshi stresses upon envoys to implement geo-economic agenda

53 seconds ago
 Senate body stresses coordination to check narcoti ..

Senate body stresses coordination to check narcotics proliferation

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.