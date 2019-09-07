UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not To Tolerate Extra-judicial Killings: Law Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:29 PM

Govt not to tolerate extra-judicial killings: Law minister

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said the provincial government would not tolerate extra-judicial killings and will stand with the victim families in such incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said the provincial government would not tolerate extra-judicial killings and will stand with the victim families in such incidents.

He was addressing the media along with Mohammad Afzal, the father of Salahuddin, allegedly killed in police custody, and a delegation of lawyers, here on Saturday.

Earlier, Mohammad Afzal met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and expressed his satisfaction over government's actions in this regard.

Giving details of the meeting, Basharat Raja said that the CM made it clear that those responsible for the Rahim Yar Khan incident would receive sentence, and an effective law was being brought in order to stop such incidents. The additional chief secretary home has been directed to initiate work on the proposed law instantly.

Basharat Raja said that, the CM directed the IGP Punjab to appoint a DIG level officer to probe death of Salahuddin and ordered for post-mortem of the body again.

The law minister said concrete reforms would be made to make the police truly a public servant and the police would not be allowed to kill people through torture. He said that as soon as instructions of Punjab governor were received, a government school or institution would be named after of late Salahuddin.

He said that Mohammed Afzal expressed satisfaction over government's request for setting up of a judicial commission to probe the custodial killing, saying he would accept the findings of the commission whatever they may be.

He said that if the issue was resolved by the addition of Section 7-ATA to the FIR of Salahuddin, the government would have no objection.

Later, the lawyers thanked the chief minister and the law minister for taking prompt action and cooperating with the victim family and said that a formal request for new post-mortem would be initiated immediately.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Governor Punjab Lawyers Law Minister Rahim Yar Khan May FIR Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing De ..

56 seconds ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Pun ..

57 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan orders early removal of danger ..

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor terms IELL as Sindh University's p ..

3 minutes ago

Operation against illegal occupants of Karachi Dev ..

3 minutes ago

90 per cent oral cancer cases linked to tobacco us ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.