Govt not to tolerate extra-judicial killings: Law minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said the provincial government would not tolerate extra-judicial killings and will stand with the victim families in such incidents.

He was addressing the media along with Mohammad Afzal, the father of Salahuddin, allegedly killed in police custody, and a delegation of lawyers, here on Saturday.

Earlier, Mohammad Afzal met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and expressed his satisfaction over government's actions in this regard.

Giving details of the meeting, Basharat Raja said that the CM made it clear that those responsible for the Rahim Yar Khan incident would receive sentence, and an effective law was being brought in order to stop such incidents. The additional chief secretary home has been directed to initiate work on the proposed law instantly.

Basharat Raja said that, the CM directed the IGP Punjab to appoint a DIG level officer to probe death of Salahuddin and ordered for post-mortem of the body again.

The law minister said concrete reforms would be made to make the police truly a public servant and the police would not be allowed to kill people through torture. He said that as soon as instructions of Punjab governor were received, a government school or institution would be named after of late Salahuddin.

He said that Mohammed Afzal expressed satisfaction over government's request for setting up of a judicial commission to probe the custodial killing, saying he would accept the findings of the commission whatever they may be.

He said that if the issue was resolved by the addition of Section 7-ATA to the FIR of Salahuddin, the government would have no objection.

Later, the lawyers thanked the chief minister and the law minister for taking prompt action and cooperating with the victim family and said that a formal request for new post-mortem would be initiated immediately.