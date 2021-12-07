Govt not to tolerate extremism at any cost: Maleeka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bokhari on Tuesday said the government was taking concrete measures to curb extremism from the society.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government would not tolerate extremism at any cost and whoever was involved in such activities the government would take stern action against him.

She said those involved in brutal killing of Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, they must be given exemplary punishment, adding more than100 suspects had been arrested till now.

Replying to a question, she said inflation had become a global challenge these days as COVID-19 had badly effected the big economic powers of the world, adding the incumbent government was making all out efforts to reduce inflation.