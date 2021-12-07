UrduPoint.com

Govt Not To Tolerate Extremism At Any Cost: Maleeka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

Govt not to tolerate extremism at any cost: Maleeka

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bokhari on Tuesday said the government was taking concrete measures to curb extremism from the society.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government would not tolerate extremism at any cost and whoever was involved in such activities the government would take stern action against him.

She said those involved in brutal killing of Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, they must be given exemplary punishment, adding more than100 suspects had been arrested till now.

Replying to a question, she said inflation had become a global challenge these days as COVID-19 had badly effected the big economic powers of the world, adding the incumbent government was making all out efforts to reduce inflation.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Sialkot All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

40 minutes ago
 Locals protest against continued suspension of ele ..

Locals protest against continued suspension of electricity in Srinagar area

2 minutes ago
 We have to eradicate menace of corruption from soc ..

We have to eradicate menace of corruption from society.: Muneer

2 minutes ago
 Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm f ..

CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm for a month: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing com ..

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.