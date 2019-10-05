Govt not wary of long march, sit-in; says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government would complete its constitutional tenure and a long-march or sit-in did not pose any threat to it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government would complete its constitutional tenure and a long-march or sit-in did not pose any threat to it.

Talking to Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala and other PTI delegations during separate meetings at the Govenror's House here on Saturday, he said it was not the right time to march against the government, adding the nation would not forgive conspirators against the solidarity and unity of the country.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar called upon Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to leave his stubbornness as the country did not afford a long-march or sit-in.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi had refused US senators visa to Kashmir in the fear that his crimes against humanity would be exposed.

Sarwar said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) led government was serving the nation and the country in true sense of the word, adding the government had introduced unprecedented initiatives to drag the country out of financial quagmire and other challenges.

Governor Punjab said it was unfortunate that the opposition political parties did not digest progress achieved by the PTI government and it was bent upon politics of sit-ins and agitation.

He said the masses would reject protest call of some of the opposition parties as they had rejected these opposition parties in the general elections 2018.

Sarwar said PTI had come into power through power of the vote and the people stand firmly by the government, adding the government was not bothered by the opposition due to the public support.

Government Punjab Chaudhhry Muhammad Sarwar reiterated that the government would continue its mission of progress sand prosperity.

Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Malik Muhammad Azam and Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghumman also met Punjab Governor.