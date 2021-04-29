Govt not working against freedom of speech: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government have no negative intentions against freedom of speech.

All efforts would be made for promoting culture of freedom of expression and for this purpose the government will have to consult with media persons to achieve the objectives, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said it was the responsibility of the media houses to release the news item after verifying it.

He further stated that restriction could be made if anyone found creating sensation.

He said any unauthentic and concocted news could pose a negative impact on economy and left bad image for the country.

"We should show responsibility before releasing the news story," he remarked.

Replying to a question about low turn out being observed in by elections of Karachi, he said the people avoided to visit polling stations for vote because of corona virus and fasting.

"We should wait for final results and avoid speculating about the unofficial counting." he said adding that all the candidates of political parties made best efforts to win the seat of NA-249.