Govt not worried about foreign funding case : Farukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway Farukh Habib on Saturday said the Supreme Court had already rejected the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding case .

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N leaders were criticising about PTI foreign funding but they themselves were Iqama holders and doing the jobsin foreign countries.

The PTI government was ready to defend the foreign funding case but the other political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and PML-N should also disclose their funding sources," he added.