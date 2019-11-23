UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Worried About Foreign Funding Case : Farukh Habib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:13 PM

Govt not worried about foreign funding case : Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railway Farukh Habib on Saturday said the Supreme Court had already rejected the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway Farukh Habib on Saturday said the Supreme Court had already rejected the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding case .

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N leaders were criticising about PTI foreign funding but they themselves were Iqama holders and doing the jobsin foreign countries.

The PTI government was ready to defend the foreign funding case but the other political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and PML-N should also disclose their funding sources," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects US diplomat's allegations against ..

1 minute ago

Sharifs family of absconders, criminals: Faisal Va ..

1 minute ago

Two teams constituted to investigate Laraib murder ..

3 minutes ago

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugiti ..

3 minutes ago

Canada beat Russia to reach first Davis Cup final

3 minutes ago

Diplomatic Missions Hold Charity Event in Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.