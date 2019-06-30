UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies 33-member National Youth Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

Govt notifies 33-member national youth council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally approved the launch of 33-member National Youth Counsil (NYC) for uplift of youth of the country.        As per decision, the program Patron in chief will be Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairman will be PMYA's advisor (Prime Minister Youth Affairs ) Usman Dar", an official told APP.   He said that it is a remarkable initiative to ensure active participation of young professionals in national development.   He said that it would be a devised scheme to economically empower the youth who had deprived of better livelihood and income opportunities.    He told that prominent figures from various fields including education,sports, Religion, Economy and Arts will part of NYC.

   He said that Ghazi from operation Zarb-e-Azb Major Tanveer Shafi, Cricketer Hassan Ali,Sana Meer, Actor Hamza Ali Abbassi , Mahira khan, Samina Baig and Muniba Mizari will be part of the program.

Youth Ministers from all provinces will be also part of NYC and National heroes and youth icons will also join in program.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been focusing to bring institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth which comprises major chunk of the nation's population, adding the youth must fully avail this programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sports Education Young Ghazi All From Government

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

32 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

47 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

47 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

47 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.