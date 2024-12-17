Govt Notifies PM's High Level Committee On Sugar Stock Monitoring
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The government has notified the high-level committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked with developing a robust system for monitoring and reporting sugar stocks to ensure timely decisions on exports.
The committee, chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, comprises Federal ministers, top officials, and leading economic experts including Dr Abid Qayium Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a press release issued on Tuesday.
The Committee is mandated to analyze sugar production, consumption and stock data, identify discrepancies, and propose an efficient framework for evidence-based decision-making.
A distinguished economist, Dr Suleri is known for his work on sustainable development and economic policy, making his nomination a valuable addition to the committee’s deliberations.
The committee is expected to submit its findings to the Prime Minister within two weeks, for effective policy decisions that safeguard consumer interests, stabilize the market and promote economic efficiency.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday
XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt notifies PM's high level committee on sugar stock monitoring1 minute ago
-
Wheat growers advised for extra care after mid-December1 minute ago
-
ICT admin arrests seven accused for illegal parking fees at Faisal Mosque1 minute ago
-
DC, DPO review security for polio drive2 minutes ago
-
JKLF(Y) calls for release of Yasin Malik from Indian jail2 minutes ago
-
Railways records all-time high revenue of Rs37.5bn in five months: CEO2 minutes ago
-
11th convocation of University of Sargodha held2 minutes ago
-
PHC approves protective bail of Senator Shibli Faraz11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Int'l Human Rights Day highlights Climate Change, Human Rights, Legislative Progress in S ..11 minutes ago
-
Fireworks worth Rs1.2m seized; three arrested11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 station inaugurated in Kot Sultan12 minutes ago
-
Registration of nursing institutions to be finalized soon; Nelson Azeem22 minutes ago