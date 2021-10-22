UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Posting Of Officers

The Sindh Government has posted BS-20 Syed Turab Ali Shah as Chief Engineer Buildings, Works and Services Department, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Sindh Government has posted BS-20 Syed Turab Ali Shah as Chief Engineer Buildings, Works and Services Department, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the former Superintending Engineer Provincial Highways Circle, Shah would replace the incumbent Chief Akhtar Hussain Dawach who continued on the same post for many years.

Another BS19 officer Fateh Muhammad Sanai has been posted as Superintending Engineer Provincial Highways Circle in Hyderabad against a vacant post.

