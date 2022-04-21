Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ata-ur-Rehman, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Interior Division, is transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Flt. Lt. (Retd) Qurat ul Ain Fatima has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary, (BS19/PAS/Acting Charge) and assumed the charge of the post of Deputy (BSlS/PAS) on regular basis in this division.

