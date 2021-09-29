Govt notifies posting, transfer of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified posting and transfer of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Syed Imtiaz Altaf, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 03-08-2021 and until further orders.

While, Ms Lubna has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19/Acting Charge) with effect from 27-09-2021.