Govt notifies posting, transfer of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Saleem Afzal, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently serving in National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Gilgit Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Wajid Ali Khan, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.