Govt notifies transfer of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers, Adil Saeed, a BS-20 officer of Provincial Planning Service, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently posted as the Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office is transferred and directed to report to Planning and Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile Aftab Alam, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as the JointSecretary of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division, with immediate effect.