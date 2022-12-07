UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer Of Two Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Govt notifies transfer of two officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfers and postings of two officers.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfers and postings of two officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Amjad Raja (OMG/BS-17), Section Officer, Commerce Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mansoor Ahmed Khan Baloch, BS-18 officer Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under the Government of Balochistan, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect until further orders.

