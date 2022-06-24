Govt notifies transfer, posting in BS-20 officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The two Federal Government BS-20, Secretariat Group officers on Friday have transferred and directed to report Establishment Division.

According to the notification issued by Establishment Division, Khial Zad Gul, BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Imran Jamil Shami, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently postedas Director General, Privatisation Commission, on deputation basis, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.