Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting In High Ranks

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of Salman Choudhry BS-21, officer of Police Service of Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Salman Choudhry, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Balochistan, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ali Ahmed has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this Division.

