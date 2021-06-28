UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Usman Chachar, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Muhammad Humair Karim, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Commerce Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Shoaib Sarwar, a BS-20 officer of Foreign Services of Pakistan (FSP), presently posted as Director General, Foreign Affairs Division is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

1 hour ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

2 hours ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.