Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Usman Chachar, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Muhammad Humair Karim, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Commerce Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Shoaib Sarwar, a BS-20 officer of Foreign Services of Pakistan (FSP), presently posted as Director General, Foreign Affairs Division is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.