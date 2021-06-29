Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sajid Mahmood Qazi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect, until further orders.

Likewise, Shoaib Sarwar, a BS-20 officer of Foreign Services of Pakistan (FSP), presently posted as Director General, Foreign Affairs Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

