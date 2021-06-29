UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sajid Mahmood Qazi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect, until further orders.

Likewise, Shoaib Sarwar, a BS-20 officer of Foreign Services of Pakistan (FSP), presently posted as Director General, Foreign Affairs Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Shoaib Sarwar, a BS-20 officer of Foreign Services of Pakistan (FSP), presently posted as Director General, Foreign Affairs Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.