Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sajid Mahmood Qazi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect, until further orders.