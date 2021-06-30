UrduPoint.com
Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sajid Mahmood Qazi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect, until further orders.

