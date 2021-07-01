Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khalid Yamin (PMS ex-PCS/BS-19) Government of Punjab is transferred and his services is placed at the disposal of Ministry of Housing and Works for further posting as Director (JVPs/BS-19) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Islamabad for a period of three (03) years on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Federal education and Professional Training Division, is granted 23 days leave (ex-Pakistan) with effect from 12-07-2021 to 03-08-2021.

Government of Pakistan has no objection on her proceeding abroad subject to the condition that there will be no foreign exchange liability on the part of Government of Pakistan during her travel and stay abroad.