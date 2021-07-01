UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khalid Yamin (PMS ex-PCS/BS-19) Government of Punjab is transferred and his services is placed at the disposal of Ministry of Housing and Works for further posting as Director (JVPs/BS-19) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Islamabad for a period of three (03) years on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Federal education and Professional Training Division, is granted 23 days leave (ex-Pakistan) with effect from 12-07-2021 to 03-08-2021.

Government of Pakistan has no objection on her proceeding abroad subject to the condition that there will be no foreign exchange liability on the part of Government of Pakistan during her travel and stay abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education Government Of Punjab Farah From Government Housing

Recent Stories

The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is No ..

9 minutes ago

Building Your Trust with Quality – Why OPPO is t ..

20 minutes ago

India takes advance steps to mitigate COVID-19 thi ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

1 hour ago

Inherent skills of technologists must be harnessed ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.