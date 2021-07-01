Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Humair Karim, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Commerce Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, . Sajid Mahmood Qazi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to theEstablishment Division, with immediate effect, until further orders.