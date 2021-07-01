UrduPoint.com
Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Humair Karim, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Commerce Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, . Sajid Mahmood Qazi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to theEstablishment Division, with immediate effect, until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

