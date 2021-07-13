UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:08 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently serving in National school of Public Policy (NSPP) was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, for further posting as Registrar, Islamabad High Court Islamabad on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Arif Anwar Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary Railways Division was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

