Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Saad Akhtar, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), under Ministry of Communications, with immediate effect and until further orders.

This notification is being issued under Rotation Policy 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer cannot be posted in geographical limits of Government of the Punjab for a period of two (2) years, from the date of joining at a station outside the geographical limits of Government of the Punjab.

Likewise, Gul Said Khan, a BS-19 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Balochistan is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

